Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Early Betting Lines Revealed for SEC Matchup
Lane Kiffin and Co. are inching closer to the 2025 season with Week 1 versus Georgia State less than 30 days away from kicking off.
The Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of the final phase of the offseason with Fall Camp in full swing as the season opener inches closer.
Now, the early betting lines are being revealed ahead of the season along with the SEC Championship odds also being announced, according to BetMGM.
The SEC Title Odds:
- Texas Longhorns: +250
- Georgia Bulldogs: +300
- Alabama Crimson Tide: +475
- LSU Tigers: +750
- Texas A&M Aggies: +1400
- Ole Miss Rebels: +1600
- South Carolina Gamecocks: +1800
- Florida Gators: +2000
- Tennessee Volunteers: +2200
- Auburn Tigers: +2200
- Oklahoma Sooners (+2500)
- Missouri Tigers (+4000)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (+15000)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (+30000)
- Kentucky Wildcats (+30000)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (+50000)
Rivals' Take: "There might be some unfinished business in Oxford after falling short in 2024. Ole Miss is not wanting to see a drop off moving forward, even if a lot of talent has left the building.
"Oddsmakers at BetMGM still like where the Rebels stand. Comfortably inside the top 10, getting to the SEC Championship would be a first for Ole Miss."
Now, the odds for Ole Miss' Southeastern Conference clash against the Georgia Bulldogs has been announced with the Rebels entering the matchup as double-digit underdogs, according to BetMGM.
Ole Miss, as it currently stands, is a 10.5-point underdog prior to their road trip to Athens this upcoming fall.
Kiffin and Co. will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 with the Rebels set to host Georgia State at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
