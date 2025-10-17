Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: How to Watch, Kickoff Time and Early Picks
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will return to action in Week 8 with a Top-10 matchup against Kirby Smart and the No. 9 ranked Georgia Bulldogs up next on the docket.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will take the field at Sanford Stadium riding a six-game winning streak with the Rebels flaunting an unbeaten record in 2025.
Now, the competition-level rises once again with Smart and the Bulldogs set to present a unique challenge on Saturday afternoon.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, the final betting lines are beginning to roll in with the Rebels set to enter as underdogs.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +7.5 (-112)
- Georgia: -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +235
- Georgia: -290
Total
- Over 56.5 (-110)
- Under 56.5 (-110)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 7.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
The SP+ Prediction: The Dawgs Protect Home-Field
According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter the matchup with a 45 percent chance of earning a win. Georgia is the favorite with a 55 percent chance of victory.
The computer model predicts a neck-and-neck battle with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs ultimately coming out on top with a 27-26 victory over the Rebels in the Top-10 SEC showdown.
The ESPN SP+ computer is a predictive model that takes a myriad of statistics and historical trends in order to both craft power rankings for ESPN and project the outcome of any given game from each week of the season.
No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Sanford Stadium in Athens with all eyes on the Top-10 SEC showdown.
