Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Predictions

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will take the field in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday night for a Sugar Bowl showdown against Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs.

In a showdown that will have no shortage of drama, Golding and Co. will look to make history once again with a berth to the Coilege Football Playoff on the line in the Bayou State.

For Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, there's an emphasis on finishing the job against Smart's crew after navigating a challenging fourth quarter in the first battle in Athens.

“We’re just getting more confident with throwing the ball, man coverage, and blitz. We just gained more confidence,” Lacy said. “We didn’t finish. So it’s another opportunity to go out there and finish.”

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels and Bulldogs with the updated betting lines and final predictions revealed with game day arriving.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)

Georgia: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +194

Georgia: -235

Total

Over 55.5 (-115)

Under 55.5 (-105)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut last Saturday.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan Says:

"Ole Miss has a path to keeping this game close and potentially pulling off the upset. Georgia ranks 51st in the country in opponent rush success rate, which means the Rebels have a chance to get the ball moving on the ground.

"Georgia may also not be as good as you may think. The Bulldogs rank just 25th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play and 27th in net success rank.

"Ole Miss ranks 17th in adjusted net EPA, and they were able to go punch-for-punch with the Bulldogs in the regular season. Even without Lane Kiffin, I'm going to take a shot and bet on the Rebels to pull off the upset."

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | Miami wins 24-14

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: