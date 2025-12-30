College Football Straight Up Picks for College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
After more than a week since the first round of the College Football Playoff, it's time to get into quarterfinal action. The eight final teams still in contention for a National Championship will compete this week, and when the dust settles, just four teams will remain.
In this article, I'll give you my pick to win each quarterfinal matchup. We don't care about point spreads here; all we care about is winning. Let's dive into my picks.
College Football picks for College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State -350
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -134
Texas Tech's defense is one of the best in the country, and the Red Raiders can ride that defense to wins against great teams, but unfortunately for them, Oregon's defense is good enough to match them in that area. Both defenses rank in the top eight in opponent-adjusted EPA per play.
Overall, Oregon may just be the most underrated team left in the playoffs. The Ducks are third in adjusted net EPA per play. Ohio State is the only team left in contention that ranks above them in that metric. They also have a NFL-bound quarterback leading their offense, which should give them the ability to get past the stout Red Raiders defense.
No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana -255
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss +180
Ole Miss has a path to keeping this game close and potentially pulling off the upset. Georgia ranks 51st in the country in opponent rush success rate, which means the Rebels have a chance to get the ball moving on the ground.
Georgia may also not be as good as you may think. The Bulldogs rank just 25th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play and 27th in net success rank. Ole Miss ranks 17th in adjusted net EPA, and they were able to go punch-for-punch with the Bulldogs in the regular season. Even without Lane Kiffin, I'm going to take a shot and bet on the Rebels to pull off the upset.
