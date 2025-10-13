The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Game Information

Lane Kiffin and Co. enter Week 8 with an unblemished record, stage set for a Top-10 matchup in Athens.

Zack Nagy

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19.
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will hit the road to Athens in Week 8 with the stage set for a Top-10 matchup against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

With ESPN College GameDay set to be in attendance, all eyes will be on Lane Kiffin's crew in Sanford Stadium with an opportunity to make a statement.

The Rebels struggled in Week 7 after narrowly escaping an upset scare against Washington State in a 24-21 win, but with the victory, remain unblemished on the year.

“We’re ranked fourth, but we played like the 84th-ranked team in the country throughout that game," Kiffin said on Saturday. "So quit reading the rat poison and make plays. Don’t make a penalty by hitting the quarterback in the head when we were about to get off the field and finish drives.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, all eyes are on the Week 8 matchup with Kiffin and Co. preparing for a battle against a fiery Bulldogs squad.

The Game Information: Week 7 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (3-1 SEC)

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: +6.5 (+105)
  • Georgia: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: +190
  • Georgia: -235

Total

  • Over 53.5 (-118)
  • Under 53.5 (-104)

Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.

Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. LSU Tigers: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Kewan Lacy Lifts Ole Miss in Week 7

“Probably the one guy who stood out on not really a good day as a team,” Kiffin said of Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy, who went for 142 rushing yards. “Electric energy, making people miss and had another really good run on one that got called back for a hold. It was a really great effort run.

“If we all played with that effort today, we wouldn’t be feeling like this. We survived. You may have heard me talk about ‘reserve judgement’ on what’s bad or good, and maybe we will look back and say maybe it was good to have this game to wake us up and stop reading where we are ranked."

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections

The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup

Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football