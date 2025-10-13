Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Game Information
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will hit the road to Athens in Week 8 with the stage set for a Top-10 matchup against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
With ESPN College GameDay set to be in attendance, all eyes will be on Lane Kiffin's crew in Sanford Stadium with an opportunity to make a statement.
The Rebels struggled in Week 7 after narrowly escaping an upset scare against Washington State in a 24-21 win, but with the victory, remain unblemished on the year.
“We’re ranked fourth, but we played like the 84th-ranked team in the country throughout that game," Kiffin said on Saturday. "So quit reading the rat poison and make plays. Don’t make a penalty by hitting the quarterback in the head when we were about to get off the field and finish drives.”
Now, all eyes are on the Week 8 matchup with Kiffin and Co. preparing for a battle against a fiery Bulldogs squad.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (3-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (+105)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +190
- Georgia: -235
Total
- Over 53.5 (-118)
- Under 53.5 (-104)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Kewan Lacy Lifts Ole Miss in Week 7
“Probably the one guy who stood out on not really a good day as a team,” Kiffin said of Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy, who went for 142 rushing yards. “Electric energy, making people miss and had another really good run on one that got called back for a hold. It was a really great effort run.
“If we all played with that effort today, we wouldn’t be feeling like this. We survived. You may have heard me talk about ‘reserve judgement’ on what’s bad or good, and maybe we will look back and say maybe it was good to have this game to wake us up and stop reading where we are ranked."
