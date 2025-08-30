Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State: Kickoff Time, How to Watch, TV Channel in Week 1
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a matchup against the Georgia State Panthers.
It's been a critical offseason in Oxford after reconstructing the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal in a significant way - adding double-digit newcomers.
Along with bringing in a myriad of fresh faces, Ole Miss will return multiple key contributors including linebacker Suntarine Perkins.
“I feel like I’m just getting better coming off the ball,” Perkins said this week. “Just knowing what the tackle’s doing and my game plan going against them. I feel like I’ve gotten better with my pass-rush game this year.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was fourth in total tackles (60) a season ago while also logging nine quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 2024.
“I just learned from those guys last year," Perkins said. “Just being able to be here for my team and stuff like that. I feel like we’re more athletic.
"We’ve got a lot of young guys, and I feel like they come in every day ready to work. We’ve all got the same goal. Everybody’s hungry for the same thing.”
Now, Kiffin and Co. will open the 2025 season on Saturday night with Perkins looking to lift the Rebels to a Week 1 victory.
A look into the Week 1 game information and computer model prediction via Bill Connelly's SP+ machine.
The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Cruises to a Win
Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.
The score prediction for Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.
Ole Miss will debut a reconstructed roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford.
