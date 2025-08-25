The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State: Start Time, TV Channel and Game Information

Lane Kiffin and Co. will take on the Panthers in Week 1, enter the clash as significant favorites.

Zack Nagy

Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night against the Georgia State Panthers to open the regular season.

The program is set to debut a redesigned roster in Oxford with redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons lining up under center as the starter.

New York Giants signal-caller, and ex-Rebel Jaxson Dart, believes Simmons can carry the torch as the next quarterback in the Magnolia State.

"I'm really excited for the guys next year. Austin's going to kill it," Dart said of the 2025 Rebels. "He was my guy and just the conversations we've had, even since I've left. Him calling me and asking for advice.

"Me checking up on him, seeing how he's doing. I'm excited for this squad. I've seen a lot of the pieces come from the portal and they're going to be super explosive and pick up where we left off."

Now, with Week 1 approaching, the score predictions are coming in with Bill Connelly's SP+ prediction machine locking in a score and win percentage for the Ole Miss Rebels.

A look into the SP+ prediction, the early betting lines and game information for Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Cruises to a Win

Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.

The score prediction for next Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.

Ole Miss will debut a reconstructed roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford.

Early Betting Lines: Week 1 Edition

Ole Miss: -35.5 (-112)
Georgia State: +35.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 60.5 (-110)

Ole Miss will enter Week 1 against Georgia State as 35.5-point favorites with an opportunity to get Simmons eased into the mix.

The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State

Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch

