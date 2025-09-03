Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen
No. 20 Ole Miss will hit the road to Lexington in Week 2 for a Southeastern Conference clash against Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
After taking down Georgia State in the season opener, redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons and Co. will open SEC play on Saturday night this weekend.
Lane Kiffin's crew has squared off against well-traveled quarterback Zach Calzada before with the Kentucky Wildcat on Ole Miss' radar.
“I don’t know, I think people change within systems for the good, for the bad, especially at that position. I don’t take a whole lot from years ago how somebody played. I think you see all the time people go into different systems and play differently," Kiffin said.
"He’s very talented, seems to be really smart and savvy, and so he’s won big games. We’re going to have to play really well. We’re going to have to rush the passer and stop the run. Try to go on the road and get a win.”
Now, heading into the Week 2 clash, what do the oddsmakers predict to happen in the Southeastern Conference matchup?
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0
The Early Betting Lines:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kentucky Wildcats: +10 (-110)
- Ole Miss Rebels: -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky Wildcats: +250
- Ole Miss Rebels: -310
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Take:
"We’re gonna have to prepare really well, this is an extremely well-coached team. Somehow even the one before we got here, the last four I believe games have come down to the last play of the game. Gotta be a record.
"So these guys always play really tough, really physical against us. We’re gonna have to have a really good week of practice like we did last week and be prepared to go on the road."
