Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers Kickoff Time and TV Information Revealed for Week 5
No. 13 Ole Miss will host the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 27 with the pair of Top-25 programs set to battle it out at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will head into the Southeastern Conference matchup with an unblemished record after back-to-back wins over the Kentucky Wildcats and Arkansas Razorbacks.
“Think the biggest thing off of slowing down with the film and the situations was just really wish we would have closed the game out,” Kiffin said Sunday night.
“After watching the film, the plays are there to be made, especially when we’re up 10 with the ball (on 2nd down) and really wanted to go to 17 to make it a 3-score game and kind of put it out of reach and we don’t block the right guys on the 2nd down that’s going to score a touchdown, which forced us to kick a field goal there.
"I really wish we would have done that and it’d be a much different feeling to the end of the game going up 17 there.”
Now, with wins over Georgia State, Kentucky and Arkansas in the rearview mirror, Ole Miss will square off against the Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 followed by a Week 5 matchup against the LSU Tigers.
On Monday, the Southeastern Conference revealed the kickoff time and television information for the Week 5 contest at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss and LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC in what has the opportunity to be a matchup between a pair of Top-15 programs if both teams handle business in Week 4.
The Rebels rolled with backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in Week 3 against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the Ferris State transfer shining in Oxford after totaling 415 yards of offense and three touchdowns.
“Trinidad’s day didn’t surprise me. Anytime we have gone in the stadium in scrimmages, or his play in the last two games, he’s done a fabulous job," Kiffin said. "I just think he has the ‘it’ and it’s what brought him here. I think as you look around the country, look at a year ago, there’s an SEC team, they lose their quarterback and they’re a completely different team.
"They get him back and they totally change. I said in the off-season, just like any room, d-line, DBs, hey, ‘let’s improve the room overall.’ Spent a lot of time and energy recruiting Trinidad for situations like this. Kyle said he played in more fans today than in his entire career combined. Said a lot about him and he took care of the ball.
"A lot of times, quarterbacks, don’t care their age, when they finally start, No. 1 issue is taking care of the ball and he did a great job at that. And we needed all that today, obviously, with the way that we played defensively.”
