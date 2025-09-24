Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Week 5 Betting Lines
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) continues game preparation for Brian Kelly and the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers with all eyes set to be on the Southeastern Conference matchup in Oxford.
After coming out the gates firing on all cylinders, both programs will enter the showdown with unblemished records after handling business across the first four weeks of the season.
Lane Kiffin and Co. have a pair of SEC wins under their belts, but heading into Week 5 against the Bayou Bengals, the competition level is set to rise once again.
"It’s always a big challenge. LSU is always a premier program in college football of elite players, elite roster. I always said you’re always going to play really good teams and really good players at LSU. Last three head coaches there have won national championships," Kiffin said.
"When can a program ever say that? Got the highest-paid staff in football now. So, it’s really challenging, and we’re going to have to have a great week of preparation to play with these guys."
With game day inching closer, the betting lines are shifting with Vegas leaning towards the home-team.
A look into the Week 5 game information, current betting lines and Kiffin's thoughts on the LSU Tigers roster.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -105
- Ole Miss: -115
Total
- Over: 54.5 (-112)
- Under 54.5 (-108)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lane Kiffin's Take: LSU's Roster Remains Elite
"LSU’s done a great job. They’ve always assembled great high school talent regardless. The last three coaches won national championships there. So, if you probably look back at, what, 20, 25 years of players coming out, you could argue they’ve had the most talent of anybody in the country.
"You see it all over the NFL now. You’ve always had that high school recipe of being LSU and being able to get top players in the country and keep your own home. Now you add portal into it, which they’ve embraced this off-season, done a great job at, highly invested into it and spent a lot of money, and it shows.
"These guys have one of the best rosters in America and also some veteran players coming in when you add portal guys on top of all the great high school players. It’s a big challenge. We’re excited for it."
