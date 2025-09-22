Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers: Start Time, How to Watch and Game Information
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will square off against the LSU Tigers in Week 5 with Brian Kelly's crew set to make their way to the Magnolia State for a critical SEC matchup.
After firing on all cylinders against the Tulane Green Wave this past weekend, Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the matchup with an unblemished record.
On the other side, the LSU Tigers come in as the No. 4 ranked team in America with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals looking to continue their hot start to the season.
"He’s got a really quick release. Not talked about a little bit that I see much is about his feet," Kiffin said of Nussmeier. "He gets out of trouble a lot and moves around really well in the pocket.
"Shoot, we had him last year maybe to end the game, to go to fourth-and-forever, with one of our best players in [Suntarine] Perkins, and he slipped out of that and made the big play. Probably would have ended that game.
"He’s just a really great player that makes a ton of plays. Seems to come up with really big plays when they need them."
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: +105
- Ole Miss: -125
Total
- Over: 55.5 (-112)
- Under 55.5 (-108)
Ole Miss will enter the Week 5 clash as 2.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Massive Challenge Ahead
"[We have] a really big challenge ahead with LSU and preparing for that [Sunday]. It’s always a big challenge. LSU is always a premier program in college football of elite players, elite roster. I always said you’re always going to play really good teams and really good players at LSU.
"Last three head coaches there have won national championships. When can a program ever say that? Got the highest-paid staff in football now. So, it’s really challenging, and we’re going to have to have a great week of preparation to play with these guys."
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.