Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes Final Betting Lines Revealed For Fiesta Bowl

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will take the field at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night for a College Football Playoff showdown against the Miami Hurricanes with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama leading into it, Pete Golding and Co. will look to keep the program's historic season alive with the Rebels now one win away from the National Championship Game.

“But to look at one game in the face, like, all right, I’ve got one week. Yes, I’m tired… Yes, I’m beat up… But I’ve got one week to where if I can do everything I possibly can do to leave out the ‘my bads’ and the ‘wish I would haves’ for one week, to have the opportunity to compete for a championship," Golding said this week.

Now, with kickoff inching closer in Glendale (Ariz.), the betting lines have shifted with Ole Miss looking to pull off the upset as the underdogs in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (7-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-118)

Miami: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +138

Miami: -164

Total

Over 52.5 (-110)

Under 52.5 (-110)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 52.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.

Miami QB Carson Beck's Take:

“There’s some familiarity. I have been playing them last year and the year before,” Beck said on Tuesday. “There’s a couple of guys that were on the team last year. The same defensive coordinator as well.

"As I always say, playing teams, year after year after year, even though you have familiarity with what they can do, you know that they will have some type of changeup and curve ball, and a certain look or do something different off the same look.

"You always have to be prepared for that and go into the game understanding what our game plan is. And at the end of the game, it’s about our execution.”

