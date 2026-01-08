Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Predictions
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will take the field at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night for a Fiesta Bowl showdown against the Miami Hurricanes with a National Championship Game berth on the line.
No. 6 Ole Miss enters the matchup riding back-to-back wins over Tulane and Georgia with the Rebels looking to keep the program's magical season alive against a savvy, experienced signal-caller in Miami's Carson Beck.
“There’s some familiarity. I have been playing them last year and the year before,” Beck said on Tuesday. “There’s a couple of guys that were on the team last year. The same defensive coordinator as well.
"As I always say, playing teams, year after year after year, even though you have familiarity with what they can do, you know that they will have some type of changeup and curve ball, and a certain look or do something different off the same look.
"You always have to be prepared for that and go into the game understanding what our game plan is. And at the end of the game, it’s about our execution.”
Now, with kickoff just hours away, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain the talk of the town with the program now one win away from punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff Final.
The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (7-1 SEC)
Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +3.5 (-118)
- Miami: -3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +138
- Miami: -164
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 52.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ expert model, the Ole Miss Rebels hold a slight advantage against the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl with a final score prediction of 28.1-25.2 being logged - giving Ole Miss roughly a 2.9-point advantage in the model.
The SP+ model also gives the Rebels a 19.6 percent to capture a National Championship, which is roughly a 12.8 percent increase from last week, according to the model.
Ole Miss and Miami will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday with both programs eyeing a berth to the College Football Playoff Final on Monday, Jan. 19.
