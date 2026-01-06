Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes: Trinidad Chambliss, Rebels Eyeing Title Game

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC), fresh off a thrilling win over No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, continued preparations this week for Thursday's Fiesta Bowl semifinal matchup against Miami.

The Rebels enter the postseason semifinal riding the momentum of one of the most complete offensive performances in program history and will look to carry that efficiency onto the national stage with a spot in the CFP National Championship on the line.

Head coach Pete Golding, Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy and Harrison Wallace III all met with the media Sunday prior to the Fiesta Bowl matchup in Glendale, Arizona.

Execution

Coming off a 473-yard offensive outing against Georgia, Ole Miss has emphasized precision and discipline during bowl prep rather than wholesale changes. Golding said the offense's focus has been rooted in details as the Rebels prepare for a Miami defense built on speed and aggressiveness.

"We've stressed detail, from protection calls to route depth," Golding said. "This group's talented, but it's about execution and discipline against a dynamic Miami front."

Practice sessions reflected that approach, with the offense working at a high tempo during team periods to simulate game conditions while sharpening communication across the unit.

Golding added that the group's maturity has allowed preparation to remain consistent despite the magnitude of the moment.

"It's a big stage," Golding said. "But this group has shown all year they can handle adversity and big moments."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Balance

Ole Miss's offensive balance was on full display against Georgia, led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' career performance.

Chambliss threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns while guiding an offense that out-gained the Bulldogs 473–343 in total yards. The junior quarterback said the success stemmed from trust and chemistry built over the course of the season.

"We just want to win, play football and have fun with our brothers," Chambliss said. "Ever since fall, this was our goal."

The Rebels' run game complemented the passing attack, with Kewan Lacy rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the quarterfinal victory. Lacy said the offense's rhythm and physicality up front allowed him to stay patient and run with confidence throughout the game.

"When the line is moving people and the quarterback is playing like that, it makes my job easier," Lacy said. "I'm just focused on hitting the hole hard and doing my part to keep the offense rolling."

Ole Miss consistently sustained drives and controlled tempo, particularly in key moments late, showcasing the offense's ability to adapt against elite defenses.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Playmakers

Wide receiver Harrison Wallace delivered one of the most productive performances of his Ole Miss career against Georgia, finishing with nine receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown. Wallace repeatedly won his one-on-one matchups and created yards after the catch, serving as a reliable target for Chambliss throughout the game.

"We know physicality matters this time of year," Wallace said. "Our job is to win our blocks, finish routes and make plays when it counts."

As the Rebels prepare for Miami, Wallace said attention has been placed on contested catches and perimeter blocking, knowing those areas could prove pivotal against the Hurricanes' athletic defense.

Ole Miss enters Thursday's Fiesta Bowl semifinal averaging more than 30 points per game and coming off its most explosive offensive showing of the postseason.

With Chambliss commanding the offense, Lacy providing balance in the backfield, and Wallace leading a deep receiving corps, the Rebels will look to maintain their offensive rhythm and keep their 1-0 mentality as they look to secure their place in the CFP National Championship game.

