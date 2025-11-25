Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Betting Lines Shift Amid Lane Kiffin Buzz
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday in Starkville for an Egg Bowl matchup at Davis Wade Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to cancel out the outside chatter with an opportunity to capture a victory and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is in the midst of a historic season for the Rebels with the fiery offensive weapon looking to once again lead the program in Week 14.
“It comes with having a support system, like my coaches, just trusting and believing in me,” Lacy said of his success this season. “Coming in here, putting in long hours of watching film with my coaches. Going through walkthroughs.
"It’s just a great feeling coming out here and showing what I to do and having the ability with my offensive line and the receivers. Showing it out there and going 1-0 [each week].”
Now, as the outside buzz swirls surrounding Kiffin's future, the betting odds have been adjusted for Friday's matchup against Mississippi State.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102)
- Mississippi State: +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -290
- Mississippi State: +235
Total
- Over 62.5 (-114)
- Under 62.5 (-106)
Ole Miss is currently listed as 7.5-point favorites on the road against a struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs squad
The over/under for the matchup sits at 63.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Rebels Not Distracted
“I mean, you say that, but people said the same thing about the Florida game – that there was all these distractions and how can a team focus – and I think they played pretty well,” Kiffin said Monday.
“I don’t have anything more to say about that. But I think our team has been very focused since noise has been out there, all the way back to the Oklahoma game and in the tunnel before that, that morning and everything. What are they, 4-0? So, pretty good job by them.”
