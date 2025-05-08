Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Egg Bowl Date, Kickoff Revealed
Ole Miss football has received the date and kickoff time for the annual Battle for the Golden Egg against Mississippi State, which returns to Friday again this year and will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT in Starkville on Fri., Nov. 28.
This will be the second consecutive season the Rebels and Bulldogs will square off on a Friday, the sixth total Friday contest between the two schools alongside games in 1916, 1921, 2007, 2008 and last season's 26-14 Ole Miss victory in Oxford.
The 2025 season will mark the 122nd meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, which stands as one of the nation's most-played rivalries.
The Rebels hold a 66-47-6 advantage all-time (after vacated and forfeited wins), and the 2025 edition will also be the 98th Battle for the Golden Egg, which Ole Miss also leads 60-30-5 since the trophy's introduction in 1927.
TV network, as well as details on the remainder of the 2025 Ole Miss football schedule.
Ole Miss will be led by new signal-caller Austin Simmons under center heading into the 2025 season.
"I think (Simmons) has done a really good job spending time with players," Lane Kiffin said during spring camp. "He's always out trying to throw extra with them. He's got a hard act to follow."
Kiffin has praised his young signal-caller, but Simmons' teammates have also provided rave reviews.
"I've seen Austin really step up. Just being a leader he always wants to put in work, he always wants to throw with the receivers and always wanting to get meshes with me. He's becoming a leader, he's taking control of the team. That's what we need from our quarterback," senior running back Domonique Thomas told 247Sports.
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 30 for a home matchup against the Georgia State Panthers.
