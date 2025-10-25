The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Picks

The Rebels enter a critical Week 9 showdown, significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will take the field in Norman on Saturday for a Top-25 matchup against No. 13 Oklahoma in a pivotal Week 9 showdown.

In a clash that will have significant College Football Playoff implications on the line, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to avoid back-to-back losses in Saturday's matchup.

But the Oklahoma Sooners present a unique challenge with the program's defense ranking among the top in America.

“Obviously one of the harder places to play in the country and then adding to that what I think, really, in our six years, is the hardest defense we’ve played," Kiffin said this week.

"Most disruptive and hardest defense we’ve played in six years. The numbers back that. They’re No. 1 in the country in a lot of categories. Got a combination of really elite, quick, fast players with one of the best defensive coaches in all of football for a long time. They’ve got it really rolling.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, with kickoff inching closer, all eyes will be on the Top-15 matchup at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Game Information: Week 9 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: +5.5 (-112)
  • Oklahoma: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: +166
  • Oklahoma: -198

Total

  • Over 52.5 (-105)
  • Under 52.5 (-115)

Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The ESPN FPI Pick: Rebels Struggle in Norman

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Oklahoma Sooners have the edge with a 55.2 percent chance to walk out of the Week 9 SEC clash with a win.

The analytics are favoring the Sooners with the Ole Miss Rebels holding a 44.8 percent chance to walk out of Norman with a victory, according to the ESPN FPI.

More Ole Miss News:

ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up

Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job

Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football