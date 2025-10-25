Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Picks
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will take the field in Norman on Saturday for a Top-25 matchup against No. 13 Oklahoma in a pivotal Week 9 showdown.
In a clash that will have significant College Football Playoff implications on the line, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to avoid back-to-back losses in Saturday's matchup.
But the Oklahoma Sooners present a unique challenge with the program's defense ranking among the top in America.
“Obviously one of the harder places to play in the country and then adding to that what I think, really, in our six years, is the hardest defense we’ve played," Kiffin said this week.
"Most disruptive and hardest defense we’ve played in six years. The numbers back that. They’re No. 1 in the country in a lot of categories. Got a combination of really elite, quick, fast players with one of the best defensive coaches in all of football for a long time. They’ve got it really rolling.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer, all eyes will be on the Top-15 matchup at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +5.5 (-112)
- Oklahoma: -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +166
- Oklahoma: -198
Total
- Over 52.5 (-105)
- Under 52.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
The ESPN FPI Pick: Rebels Struggle in Norman
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Oklahoma Sooners have the edge with a 55.2 percent chance to walk out of the Week 9 SEC clash with a win.
The analytics are favoring the Sooners with the Ole Miss Rebels holding a 44.8 percent chance to walk out of Norman with a victory, according to the ESPN FPI.
