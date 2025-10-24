Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Start Time, TV Channel and Latest Betting Odds
In a matchup that will have significant College Football Playoff implications on the line, No. 8 Ole Miss will hit the road to No. 13 Oklahoma for a Top-15 SEC showdown in Norman.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will roll with signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss under center with the Sooners preparing for the dual-threat weapon.
“The quarterback is just fabulous, man,” Oklahoma head coach Venables said. “He’s a winner. Being a former national champion, had over 4,000 yards and 51 touchdowns in one season.
"Most guys go through the whole career and don’t hit those numbers. But five straight games of over 250 yards a game passing. First Ole Miss quarterback that’s done that since Eli Manning.
“He’s thrown for just under 1,600 yards. Eight touchdowns, only one interception on the year. He’s rushed for 323 yards, so about 50 yards a game, just enough to kind of piss you off. Five touchdowns. But I’ve really got great respect for how they play.”
Now, with less than 24 hours until game day in Norman, the betting odds have shifted once again with Vegas updating the lines.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +5.5 (-112)
- Oklahoma: -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +168
- Oklahoma: -200
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Oklahoma is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- Not one of Oklahoma's seven games has hit the over in 2025.
- Ole Miss has four wins in seven contests against the spread this season.
- Ole Miss doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Ole Miss has seen four of its seven games hit the over.
