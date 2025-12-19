Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave Betting Lines Shift Ahead of CFP Matchup
In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will take on the Tulane Green Wave in the program's College Football Playoff debut.
No. 6 Ole Miss handled business in Week 4 against the Green Wave in a 45-10 victory, but Golding is expecting a more well-rounded matchup this time around in Round 2 of the fight.
"They're coming off a really good game and got some confidence in winning the conference championship and created a lot of turnovers," Golding said of Tulane.
“So, we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Obviously, having been at ‘Bama for all those years, we’re used to playing somebody twice. Once you go to that SEC championship game, you’re playing them twice."
Now, the betting lines have been adjusted for the College Football Playoff clash with Ole Miss entering as significant favorites.
The Game Information: College Football Playoff
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV Channel: TNT
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)
Odds, Spread and Total: College Football Playoff
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)
- Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -900
- Tulane Green Wave: +610
Total
- Over 57.5 (-110)
- Under 57.5 (-110)
Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 57.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.
ESPN SP+ Pick:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer mode, the Ole Miss Rebels enter as 17.9-point favorites with a 87 percent chance to walk away with a win.
On the other side, the Tulane Green Wave will have a 13 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 39-21 in the first-round of the College Football Playoff with the Rebels having the edge.
No. 6 Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 20 with the Rebels hosting at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
