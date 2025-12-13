Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave Early Prediction, Betting Lines, Kickoff Time

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Dec. 20 for the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

In what will be the Rebels' first time taking center stage in the College Football Playoff, the program is set to host the opening round clash against the Green Wave after earning home-field advantage in Oxford.

"I think this is something that this program is going to be the expectation moving forward. That’s something that I’m used to," head coach Pete Golding said.

"That’s something when you invest a lot into programs and you’re aligned from the top down, from the chancellor to the athletic director to the head football coach to a really good growth collective led by Walker Jones and your elite, really good players, this should be the norm."

Now, with all eyes on the Rebels, the early predictions are rolling in with Golding and Co. looking to make a statement in the Magnolia State.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-105)

Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -900

Tulane Green Wave: +590

Total

Over 56.5 (-114)

Under 56.5 (-106)

Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.

The ESPN FPI Early Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 84 percent chance to take down the Tulane Green Wave and advance to the quarterfinal round against the Georgia Bulldogs.

On the other side, Jon Sumrall and the Green Wave have a 16 percent chance of pulling off the upset with the program eyeing an opportunity to move on to the next round in the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans (La.)

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

