Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave: Kickoff Time and How to Watch in Week 4
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 4 for a non-conference matchup against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to continue the early-season success after taking down Georgia State, Kentucky and Arkansas across the first three weeks of the year.
The Rebels will ride the arm of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss once again in Week 4 with the Division II All-American signal-caller set to start once again, according to On3 Sports.
In his first career for Ole Miss last weekend against Arkansas, Chambliss completed 21-of-29 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown in the 41-35 win after filling in for an injured Austin Simmons.
Chambliss was also the Rebels’ leading rusher with 62 yards and two more scores on the ground where he's quickly making an impact.
“Simmons, he’s got a hose. You watch him throw the football, it comes out hot,” Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said in an interview with Rebel Grove. “This guy’s got real juice in his arm.
"Trinidad, he’s a freaking baller, man. He’s got a little bit of just that moxie, savvy. Knows how to mix it up. Different player, but almost how you look at [Vanderbilt’s] Diego Pavia a little bit. Just kind of a dude that just gets it done.
“Those guys are winners. That dude’s a winner. Watching him play, I’ve got a ton of respect for how he plays. Either way, we’ve got our hands full. I do think they’re different players. They’re not the same player.
"They have different things they do well. We’ve got our hands full because both quarterbacks are dynamic with what they do well.”
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-112)
- Tulane: +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -440
- Tulane: +340
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.
Tulane's Jon Sumrall Talks Rebels:
“There’s a lot of challenges when you play Ole Miss — the schematics of what they do and how they do it,” Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said in an interview with Rebel Grove. “Their tempo gives you problems, their splits and spacing.
“They’re such a well-coached offense. They’ll give you some open sets and then next play you’ll get a condensed set and some things where you lose a guy with your eyes.
"They do a lot that stress you out defensively. They’ve got good players. Their skill guys are elite. The quarterbacks, both have obvious strengths.”
