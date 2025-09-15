Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave: Kickoff Time and TV Channel in Week 4
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway on Saturday night for a non-conference clash against the Tulane Green Wave in Week 4.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are off to a 3-0 start to the season with a pair of SEC wins in their belt, but the Green Wave present a unique challenge.
Tulane has won 39 games across the past four seasons, including a 9-5 record in 2024 under first-year under head coach Jon Sumrall - who was the Ole Miss linebackers coach in 2018.
Last weekend against the Duke Blue Devils, leading 24-3 in the first half and 34-16 with just three minutes to go before the Blue Devils made it close late, the Green Wave never trailed against an ACC foe.
Now, all focus is on Saturday night in Oxford with Ole Miss welcoming a challenging opponent in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
“It’s good to get an SEC win but I don’t want to overlook that we’ve got to play better in some areas in order to keep winning,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Sunday.
“(Tulane) is a really, really good team coming here that I think should be ranked and with a great head coach and staff. We’ve played before and they do a great job, schematically, on defense. They play really hard and they tackle really well, which is kind of a lost art in college football in my opinion.”
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
The Early Bowl Projections for Ole Miss:
Brett McMurphy (On3) – Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Virginia
Mark Schlabach (ESPN) – Texas Bowl vs. TCU
Kyle Bonagura (ESPN) – Citrus Bowl vs. Indiana
Brad Crawford (CBS Sports) – Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. North Carolina State
College Football News – ReliaQuest vs. Indiana
Lane Kiffin's Take: Impressive Debut for Trinidad Chambliss
“The TV copy plays on the TVs here the next day, always. So I think just kind of walking by that and even though I’m down there with him, just seeing how composed he was and how confident he looked,” Kiffin said.
“Like, you’re watching it on TV, I thought I’d be like, ‘Man, this guy’s a veteran starter here in the SEC.’ Just thought he was really composed in the moment and he played like that, too.”
