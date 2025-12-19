Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave Score Prediction By Expert Computer Model

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday afternoon for a College Football Playoff clash against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

In what will be both programs' debut in the 12-team bracket, all eyes will be on Pete Golding and Co. with the new shot-caller in Oxford set to take the sidelines as the head coach for the first time with the Rebels.

“We’re going to be locked in,” Golding said this week. “We’ve got to be focused. Turnovers are going to be critical. We neutralized that last time, but there were three critical fourth-down stops in that game that kind of swung the momentum of the game.

"Their two losses, they’re minus-eight in possessions gained. They do an unbelievable job of taking the football away.”

Now, with kickoff 24 hours away, the expert score predictions are rolling in with the ESPN SP+ computer model locking in the pick.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds, Spread and Total: College Football Playoff

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -900

Tulane Green Wave: +610

Total

Over 57.5 (-110)

Under 57.5 (-110)

Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 57.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.

The ESPN SP+ Pick:

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer mode, the Ole Miss Rebels enter as 17.9-point favorites with a 87 percent chance to walk away with a win.

On the other side, the Tulane Green Wave will have a 13 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 39-21 in the first-round of the College Football Playoff with the Rebels having the edge.

No. 6 Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with all eyes set to be on the clash in the Magnolia State.

