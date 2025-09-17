Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave: What the Oddsmakers Predict to Happen
No. 13 Ole Miss is fresh off of an SEC win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 behind a strong performance from backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
The Ferris State transfer pieced together an impressive SEC debut with 415 yards of total offense and three touchdowns on his way to leading the Rebels to a win at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Now, after a 3-0 start for the Rebels, Lane Kiffin and Co. will gear up for a challenging opponent in Week 4 against the Tulane Green Wave.
“It’s good to get an SEC win, but don’t want to overlook that we’ve got to play better in some areas in order to keep winning,” Kiffin said Sunday. “This is a really, really good team coming here that I think should be ranked with a great head coach and staff that we’ve played before.
"They do a great job schematically on defense, they play really hard and they tackle really well, which is kind of a lost art in college football, in my opinion. I have a lot of respect for them, how they play and how they coach.”
Ole Miss enters the clash as double-digit favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Oxford this weekend. What are the oddsmakers' picks?
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -10.5 (-110)
- Tulane: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -380
- Tulane: +300
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 10.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Challenging Foe Ahead
"This is a really, really good football team in all phases," Kiffin said. "Great special teams plays. Obviously, they play good defense and now with this quarterback, you know much different than what — we prepare in the offseason after spring ball for the upcoming opponent so very rare that outside of a portal window you can get a quarterback.
"That’s changed a lot with them. He’s looks like one of the best players in America and they got really good scheme and they they play really hard defense. Same defensive structure and coaching than when we played Troy here.
"They do a great job tackling. They play really physical. This is one of the better-coached teams in the whole country.”
