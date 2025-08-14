Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer Turning Heads in Camp
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels reeled in a commitment from Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Caleb Odom in December after the talented pass catcher made his move.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder played sparingly during his freshman campaign with Alabama, but now looks to take on an expanded role in Oxford.
Odom is set to be utilized as a versatile offensive weapon for the Rebels where he can line up as both a wide receiver and tight end this upcoming season.
"I think, ultimately, I just wanted to be somewhere where I felt wanted and needed, and felt comfortable," Odom said during Spring Camp.
"So, obviously, having a relationship with Ole Miss out of high school – them being my second choice – it made sense for me to come back up here and just get to know coach (George) McDonald and get back up here to see coach (Lane) Kiffin and really just talk to them. So yeah, it made it easier."
Now, all eyes are on Odom as he gears up for his first season in the Magnolia State with expectations rising for the Alabama transfer.
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. broke down what he's seen from Odom and what he can provide the program this season.
“I think he’s done a great job with it. That’s been a really good move for him. I think it really highlights the things that he does really well of being a bigger body slot, being able to be in the core to do certain things in the run game, being able to flex out as the single receiver," Weis said.
"It allows us to be a lot more multiple with him compared to him just sticking as an outside receiver, kind of like he played in the spring where, hey, he’s just standing out there. There’s some things that he certainly does well at that, but maybe some other things that don’t use his strengths to the best of his ability.
"I think putting him at tight end, you’re able to get really creative, do a whole bunch of things, and it allows us to utilize more personnel groupings, too. In some groups he may be a slot, in some groups he may be a true tight end, in some groups he may be an outside receiver. That’s been a very interesting move for us, and I’m excited to see where that goes.”
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford (Miss.) with the Rebels hosting Georgia State on Aug. 30.
