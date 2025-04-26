Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Jordan Watkins Selected in 2025 NFL Draft
Ole Miss football wide receiver Jordan Watkins has come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft after being selected with the138th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, all eyes are on Watkins' next chapter after a strong career with the Rebels during his time in Oxford.
The 5-foot-11, 196-pound from Louisville (Ky.) began his career with the hometown Louisville Cardinals, spending two seasons with the team.
Watkins transferred to Ole Miss in 2022, apart of of a transfer class that laid the foundation for the teams current success.
Watkins was a Rebel for three seasons, becoming a staple on the Rebels offense, amassing over 2000 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Watkins is coming off his most productive season yet, hauling in 49 receptions, 906 yards, and 9 touchdowns.
Despite a seemingly low number of receptions, Watkins average 18.5 yards a reception, making the most of his targets to say the least.
Watkins' blistering speed and agility make him an ideal slot receiver, as Watkins ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He could very well find himself seeing minutes off the bat in San Francisco .
Watkins also is a stand-out return man, fielding punts for Ole Miss this past season, which adds another layer of versatility to the wideout.
He will now be without Jaxson Dart, receiving passes from a different signal-caller as he enters the next stage of his career.
The talented receiver will now look to carry his momentum from his time in Oxford, with a bright future ahead for the shifty wideout.
