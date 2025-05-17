Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver, Prized Texas Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue roster reconstruction in Oxford this offseason with the program utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal accordingly.
The Rebels will have over 25 newcomers suiting up for the program this upcoming season with Ole Miss placing an emphasis on the free agent market.
But Kiffin and Co. have also lost multiple members to the Transfer Portal with several departures announcing their decisions after Spring Camp.
The Rebels saw wide receiver Jordan Smart make the move to test the free agent market after one season in Oxford.
Smart spent one season at UT-Permian Basin to begin his collegiate career prior to spending two seasons with North Texas.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound, Smart spent two seasons with the Mean Green where he put up a combined total of 561 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned three kickoffs in 2022 for a total of 46 yards.
Smart then made the move to Ole Miss for the 2024 season where he elected to take a redshirt year in Oxford.
Now, the Lone Star State native has found a new home after entering the Transfer Portal following Spring Camp.
Smart will head to the Sun Belt after announcing his commitment to the join the Arkansas State program for the 2025 season.
Kiffin and Co. also saw wideout Jarnorris Hopson reveal his intentions of departing the program during the spring window and has since announced where he will suit up next season.
The Wideout Departure: Jarnorris Hopson
Hopson revealed in April that he would be departing Oxford and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after a short stint with the program.
The well-traveled wideout made his way to Ole Miss following a stint as walk-on with Mississippi State in 2022 and one season with Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2023.
Hopson was a Top-100 JUCO prospect following one season with Northwest Mississippi. He was a Top-15 wide receiver available once he signed with the Rebels a season ago.
During his breakout season at the JUCO level, Hopson posted 35 receptions for 443 yards and four touchdowns.
From there, he made the move to the SEC after transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2024 season.
Then, the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder elected to depart Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after one season with the program.
After stints with Mississippi State, Northwest Mississippi College and Ole Miss, Hopson has now made his fourth move.
The Magnolia State wideout has signed with Lane College for the 2025 season. The Division II school in Jackson (Tenn.) will give Hopson a chance to make an immediate impact.
