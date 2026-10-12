Ole Miss Game Time, Network Details Revealed for Showdown With Texas

Rolling off their 52-17 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville, the Rebels will be brought back to earth quickly as they prepare for back-to-back ranked conference matchups.

Ole Miss returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday at 2:30 pm CT to face off against the No. 13 Missouri Tigers, led by former Rebels Austin Simmons, Cayden Lee, and Chris Graves Jr.

The Rebels' schedule does not get any easier after the Tigers, as they now know they will travel to Austin to play the No. 6 Texas Longhorns just one week later.

Under the Lights Deep in the Heart of Texas

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns kicker Gianni Spetic (44) kicks a field goal during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma showed the nation this past weekend that the Longhorns aren't invincible, defeating Texas with a field goal as time expired. Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning threw a late interception, giving the Sooners one final chance to win before overtime, a chance reigning SEC Specialist of the Year and Lou Groza Award winner Tate Sandell didn't take for granted.

While it's certainly a nice boost for the Rebels to see a blueprint for knocking off the Longhorns, the schedule didn't exactly go in Ole Miss's favor.

The Rebels will kick off in Austin at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC, the network's primetime slot reserved for the week's most anticipated game.

Heading to Memorial Stadium in Austin is no easy task... and playing under the lights only makes it tougher.

Texas is the only program in the SEC that can hold a candle to Ole Miss' current 14-game home winning streak, with the Longhorns winning all 12 home games since a 30-15 loss to Georgia in October 2024. Head coach Steve Sarkisian, who coached alongside Pete Golding at Alabama, has transformed the Longhorns into a perennial SEC contender.

Rebels Part of Impressive Texas Slate

The Biggest Weekend Ever Is In Texas | COTA - Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix

In what will be a massive weekend for Texas' entertainment industry, the Rebels co-headline the Austin-based events with their game against Texas and the annual Formula 1 US Grand Prix.

With both the Rebels and Longhorns dropping a conference game each through the first six weeks of the season, the showdown between the two only becomes more important in the grand scheme of the College Football Playoff picture.

This weekend, the Longhorns remain in Austin, facing the Florida Gators, who since dominating Ole Miss at home have lost consecutive games to Missouri and South Carolina respectively.

With all eyes on the Lone Star State, the Rebels have a chance on October 24th to knock off one of the SEC's top programs: the Longhorns.

But first, Ole Miss must get through Missouri at home.

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