3 Bold Predictions for Ole Miss After the Bye Week

While the Ole Miss Rebels started out the 2026 campaign strong, most notably in their victory at home against LSU, many questions have arose since. With a blowout loss in Pete Golding's first true road game as Ole Miss' head coach at Florida, it's not clear where this team is headed this year.

A bye week was greatly needed after the loss in Gainesville, as the Rebels looked subpar in all stages of the game.

The Rebels go to Vanderbilt next saturday before Austin Simmons' homecoming in Oxford with Mizzou. Ole Miss will need to start trending in the right direction quickly if they want to see anywhere near the same success they saw last year.

Trinidad Chambliss Will Be at the Heisman Ceremony in New York

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) waits to snap the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When all for the Rebels goes wrong, Trinidad Chambliss still finds a way to do something right. Accounting for three touchdowns at Florida, Chambliss was the only Rebel firing on all cylinders. Chambliss already has thrown for over 1,200 yards this year, and even when the team around him collapses, he is able to rise out of the rubble.

Athletic Director Keith Carter and his staff should be relieved after their massive spending spree for the Chambliss-Lacy "H6I5MAN" campaign that saw the two plastered on the Las Vegas Sphere and Times Square screens in New York. While it is unsure if the Rebels will get anywhere close to the College Football Playoff like last year, Chambliss looks likely to be one of the four players at the Heisman Ceremony in New York CIty this december.

Only three Rebels have gotten to the ceremony, two of which were Mannings with Archie and Eli. Chambliss gives Rebel fans a lot to be optimistic about week in and week out, and it would be a nice thing for fans to hang their hats on if he can bring home the first Heisman trophy in Ole Miss history.

Kam Franklin Will Eclipse Last Year's Sack Leader

Mississippi defensive end Kam Franklin (5) celebrates a play during his team's game against LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebel front seven looked dismal in Gainesville, and they did not look all that good prior. Even while facing a team like Charlotte in the home opener, no Ole Miss player has more sacks than Blake Purchase with 1.5.

Now LSU edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen led the Rebels with 9.0 sacks last season followed not very closely by Franklin with 5.0. Ole Miss has had impressive defensive units in recent years headlined by great pass rushers, though this season, no player is yet to take a clear spot as the the go-to player in the front seven.

Kam Franklin, guardian cap and all, has been one of the brighter spots for the Rebels defense this year, and if his production can come near where it did last year, he will be able to get close to that 9.0 mark. Seeing a larger snap count and with none of his pass rushing colleagues taking larger roles, Franklin is primed to become the Rebels main gamewrecker.

The Rebels Will Go 10-2, Splitting with Texas and Georgia

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) tosses the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Josh Horton (81) chases in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to be pessimistic towards Ole Miss football after seeing just the second regular season loss over the last two seasons. Then you remember that the first was a road loss to Georgia by a score and the second was at Florida while they were emerging as the hottest team in the nation.

This is an Ole Miss team returning a Heisman favorite quarterback and a premier halfback, so why should fans be worried? Yes the Rebels have a rough schedule ahead of them, facing the top two teams in the nation while half of their remaining eight games are currently against ranked opponents. Ask why can't the Rebels win these big games like they proved last year, not why they can win on big occasions after one bad loss.

Playing on the road to No. 1 Texas would be a large task for any program. The Longhorns have looked good this season, but no team is invincible. Texas found itself in a large deficit against Ohio State before storming back and barely scraped by Tennessee after a disputed onside kick attempt.

The Georgia game two years ago was one of the greatest days in the history Vaught-Hemingway Stadium history. Facing off with Georgia is never an easy task, but Rebel fans have turned the often gawked at 64,000 seater into a formidable environment to play in.

The Rebels will likely be favored in all remaining games besides the two mentioned above. If the Rebels can get something from the Bulldogs or Longhorns, Ole Miss will likely be heading back to the College Football Playoff.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.