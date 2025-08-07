Ole Miss' Langston Rogers Named 2025 Legacy Award Winner for the NFF
IRVING, Texas – Langston Rogers, a longtime Ole Miss sports information director and admin, will be named a 2025 Legacy Award recipient by the National Football Foundation later in the fall at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.
The NFF Legacy Awards, established in 2007, honor individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary contributions to the NFF and/or embody its mission. Rogers is one of five individuals who will be recognized this year by the NFF with the annual honor.
Rogers retired in May 2010 after 29 years of service to Ole Miss, having joined the Rebel athletics staff July 1, 1981, as sports information director.
He was promoted to assistant athletics director for sports information in 1984, was named associate athletics director for sports information in 2001 and then became senior associate athletics director for media relations in 2005.
Although retired, he continues to serve the Ole Miss on a part-time basis as Special Assistant to the Athletics Director for History.
"Langston has been one of the most loyal and passionate advocates for college football that we've ever had the privilege to work with," NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell said. "Whether promoting Ole Miss players for the College Football Hall of Fame or championing Rebel student-athletes as NFF National Scholar-Athlete nominees, Langston has always gone the extra mile.
" He's been a fixture at our Annual Awards Dinner since the 1970s, and his presence, perspective, and genuine love for the game have made a lasting impact. We are truly honored to recognize his decades of support with an NFF Legacy Award."
Prior to joining Ole Miss, Rogers served 17 years as Sports Information Director at his alma mater, Delta State University, and four years as the school's Publicity Director, overseeing both general and sports news.
In 1980, at age 36, Rogers became the youngest president in history of the 2,700 member College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and served 11 years on its Board of Directors.
He continues to serve on a number of CoSIDA's key committees.
In 1991, he was honored for 25 years of service in CoSIDA, and in 2001 received the Arch Ward Award, presented annually to a CoSIDA member who has made outstanding contributions to the field of college sports information and is the highest award presented to a member of that national organization.
Rogers is a member of eight Halls of Fame, including induction into the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame in 1990, the Mississippi Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame in 1997, the Delta State University Alumni Hall of Fame in 2008, the East Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, the Ole Miss Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, the Delta State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Mississippi Community and Junior College Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
Rogers is currently serving as a member of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame District 3 Screening Committee, CoSIDA Past Presidents Advisory Council and the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame Selection Veterans Committee.
