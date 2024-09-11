Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Leads FBS in Key Passing Category
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart may not have the Heisman Trophy on the forefront of his mind this season, but he does currently lead major college football in a key statistical category: passing yardage.
FOX College Football released a graphic on X on Wednesday that highlighted the top five passing yard leaders in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) through Week 2 of the campaign, and Dart came in at No. 1 with 795 yards through the air in just six quarters of football.
You can view the list of quarterbacks below.
1. Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss): 795 passing yards
2. Chandler Morris (North Texas): 737 passing yards
3. Kyle McCord (Syracuse): 735 passing yards
4. Behren Morton (Texas Tech): 701 passing yards
5. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado): 689 passing yards
What makes Dart's feat even more remarkable is that, as mentioned above, he has only been on the field for six quarters during the first two games of the season. He was pulled at halftime of Ole Miss' 76-0 rout of the FCS Furman Paladins after throwing for 418 yards and five scores alongside a rushing touchdown.
Last week against Middle Tennessee, Dart threw for 377 yards and set a new SEC record for most consecutive completions in a game, beginning the contest a perfect 24-for-24 through the air.
Dart and the Rebels will face an uptick in competition this week as they face their first Power Four opponent of the season on the road in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake enters this weekend's game with a 1-1 record after a close loss to the Virginia Cavaliers last week.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Wake Forest is set for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on The CW.