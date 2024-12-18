Ole Miss RB Matt Jones Announces Entrance into Transfer Portal
Ole Miss Rebels running back Matt Jones announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday after spending the first three years of his collegiate career in Oxford.
Jones, a native of Jackson, Mississippi, made his announcement on social media with a post captioned "Thank you Oxford!" that you can view here.
Dear Rebel Nation,
Thank you for all you have done for me and my family these past four years! Words cannot describe how thankful I am to have been a part of this community and program. To Coach [Kevin] Smith and Coach [Lane] Kiffin, thank you for your guidance and for providing me with this opportunity. I will finish this season strong with my brothers.
With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining! Thank you and Hotty Toddy forever!
-- Ole Miss RB Matt Jones' announcement on X
Jones saw most of his action in his Ole Miss career this season where the Rebels were seeking an answer at the running back position in key situations. He finished the 2024 campaign with 226 yards on 44 carries and three touchdowns.
He spent his high school days at Jackson Prep in Mississippi, and he measures in at 5-foot-9 and 187 pounds. As mentioned in his transfer announcement, it appears that Jones will remain on the roster for Ole Miss' showing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 along with many Rebel players who could opt out of the bowl game but chose otherwise.
Jones spent this season splitting carries with the likes of Henry Parrish Jr., Ulysses Bentley IV and Domonique Thomas.
