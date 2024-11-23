Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley IV On Logan Diggs: 'He Brings Power'
Ole Miss feels content with Ulysses Bentley IV serving as its lead running back, but reinforcements are always welcomed.
It's why the potential return of Logan Diggs could be massive for the Rebels down the stretch.
Diggs, a transfer from LSU, has yet to suit up for the Rebels (8-2) because ACL injury he suffered last season in Baton Rouge last fall. He's geared up to practice over the past several weeks and upped his rep count in drills earlier this week. Although he has now been ruled out of action against Florida on Saturday, his eventual return would certainly boost the Ole Miss backfield.
"Logan Diggs is doing the most that he's done," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said earlier this week. "A lot of times as a team, you're struggling at the end of the year health-wise, but we're in the best shape we have been all year long."
While Diggs could be a game-time decision, Bentley mentioned how his addition could help keep legs fresh entering the final two games of the season.
“You know, obviously he’s a big guy, so he brings a lot of power," Bentley told reporters earlier this week. "You know running the ball and stuff like that because we've got a lot of finesse guys like me. But he definitely brings a lot of power in a running game."
Diggs, who last season rushed for 653 yards and seven touchdowns as LSU's top back, isn't even needed for this weekend. Ole Miss has survived on the ground following the loss of Henry Parrish Jr. thanks to a combination of Matt Jones, Domonique Thomas and Bentley.
The return of the senior -- who could return in 2025 with an injury redshirt -- is essential for the postseason. Ole Miss remains one of the FBS top rosters, ranking top 10 in total offense, defense and scoring.
Depth plays a factor in all success. Maybe Diggs' addition late in the year starts that conversation?
Kickoff from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this weekend is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ABC.