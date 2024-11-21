Three Florida Gators to Watch in Saturday's Game vs. Ole Miss Football
The Florida Gators and No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are ready to do battle in a pivotal spot for Lane Kiffin and this Ole Miss team. The Rebels are right now in the College Football Playoff field, and it would seem if they win out, they would either be heading up north or hosting a CFP game in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, depending on what happens above them.
The Gators started the season slow, but after a big win at home over the LSU Tigers, Florida might be surging at the right time. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the players to keep an eye on as the Gators host the Rebels on Saturday.
No. 6 -- WR Elijah Badger
The Rebels are 81st in passing defense in 2024, which not a great stat when you have a wide receiver like Badger you need to contain. He ranks second in the SEC in yards per reception with 23.3. The Arizona State transfer has been feeling it lately after monster games against LSU and Kentucky where he put up over 130 yards in both contests.
The Rebels secondary needs to step up and let the nation's leading pass rushers get after DJ Lagway.
No. 6 -- LB Shemer James
James is coming off a stellar performance in the LSU game and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, totaling 11 tackles, two TFLs and two sacks. James could be a problem for this Rebels front and a running game that hasn't been great all year.
Ole Miss needs to find a running game to slow down this Florida pass rush and replicate the Georgia game where it gave up just one sack.
No. 2 -- QB DJ Lagway
Lagway was carted off the field in Jacksonville in the loss to Georgia, providing a huge dent in the upset bid from the Gators. Now, Lagway is back and red hot. The Florida quarterback is a home run threat on every play with his arm and his legs. Corralling him isn't easy, but he is still dealing with the hamstring injury sustained in the Georgia game.
Lagway might not be 100 percent, but it didn't stop him from securing SEC Freshman of the Week honors after his big performance in the game with LSU. If this high-octane pass rush can get after him early and often, it could make the Gators one dimensional. Still, Florida didn't allow any sacks last week, so if the Rebels want to win out, that will have to change.