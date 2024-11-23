Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators in Dogfight at Halftime in Gainesville
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators are in a dogfight on Saturday where teams have traded fourth down stops and fourth down conversions en route to a 14-14 score at halftime.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has looked poised in the face of adversity with touchdown pass to Cayden Lee and Tre Harris. On the other side, DJ Lagway hasn't looked like your typical freshman, maneuvering the pocket in the face of pressure and extending plays and Gator drives that led to two scores.
Rebels wide receiver Micah Davis has been used out of the backfield in the rushing and passing games, a little wrinkle with running backs Rashad Amos and Logan Diggs ruled out.
The Rebels have also been struggling with injuries with Yam Banks and Tre Harris heading off to the locker room in the first half. Banks was in coverage on one of Florida's touchdown passes, and Harris scored a touchdown a few drives before heading back to the locker room in what appeared to possibly be the reaggrivation of his groin injury.
The Rebels defense hasn't been as dominant as usual and has struggled with corralling Lagway, and the Gators have also found a ground game, rushing for 120 yards in the first two quarters.
Ole Miss has also left some points on the field with a missed Caden Davis field goal and a failed fourth down conversion deep in Gator territory. The Rebels will need to find some more points and shut down a dangerous Florida offense in order to keep their CFP hopes alive on Saturday.
First Half Stats
Jaxson Dart: 16-of-23 passing, 237 yards, two touchdowns; 4 rushes for 5 yards
Dae'Quan Wright: four catches, 57 yards
Cayden Lee: three catches, 44 yards, one touchdown
Tre Harris: one catch, 43 yards, one touchdown.
Micah Davis: seven rushes, 17 yards
JJ Pegues: four rushes, 11 yards