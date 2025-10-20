Ole Miss Rebels Lane Kiffin 'Intrigued' By Florida Gators After Billy Napier's Firing
Billy Napier is out as the Florida Gators' head coach after the program made the move to relieve him of his duties in Gainesville on Sunday.
Across four seasons in the Sunshine State, Napier compiled a 22-23 record with the Gators where the administration elected to part ways midway through the 2025 season.
"[Sunday] I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.
"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators. Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.
"As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."
Now, let the rumor mill begin circulating with Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin at the forefront of the conversation.
The Rebels' decision-maker has long been a target for the Gators with both the administration and fanbase circulating Ole Miss' head coach as a top candidate.
CBS Sports wrote: "Even before Sunday's Napier firing, the Florida AD had been doing his due diligence on the Ole Miss coach this season and made calls to those around Kiffin, sources told CBS Sports.
"There are risks involved with hiring Kiffin, one of the most unique personalities in the sport, and industry sources who know Stricklin have previously speculated to CBS Sports the AD might be hesitant to strongly pursue him. That has shifted this coaching cycle, according to sources, as Kiffin has emerged as the name boosters and fans most want."
Despite the recent reports, there's buzz surrounding the Ole Miss administration piecing together a new deal for Kiffin, according to Athletic Director Keith Carter.
"Of course I've been talking with Jimmy (Sexton) and I'm going to be proactive with working out a deal with Lane and Jimmy," Ole Miss AD Keith Carter told the Ole Miss Spirit last week. "I'd love to get something done like Indiana did with Curt Cignetti before the silly season starts.
"We'll see. I believe Lane's happy here, but you never know what can happen with coaches. That's why I'm being proactive in this process."
Now, as the rumor mill swirls, Kiffin will likely be Florida's top target across the coaching search, but will he leave Oxford for Gainesville?
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.