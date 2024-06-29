Ole Miss Rebels Reportedly 'Looking' At On-Field Sponsorship Logos For 2024 Season
OXFORD, Miss. -- Earlier in June, the NCAA approved regular season on-field sponsorships ahead of the 2024 season, allowing programs the opportunity to open up a new source of revenue. This change comes at the perfect time, as revenue sharing is on the horizon in college athletics for student athletes.
The Ole Miss Rebels did not make any statements regarding on-field advertisements when this announcement first surfaced but that changed on Saturday. Per Chase Parham of Rivals, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter anticipates the Rebels utilizing on-field corporate logos as early as this fall.
"I don’t think we want to become NASCAR and have logos everywhere, but we’re definitely looking at the on-field logos, what that’s going to look like this year," Carter said via MPW Digital. "I would say there’s going to be some version of that this year by the time we get to football season."
While the Ole Miss script logo at midfield will stay put, Carter mentioned that some alternate versions could potentially come about.
"We’re not taking away the Ole Miss script in the middle," Carter said. "We know that has to be there. We are looking more at the hash marks and potentially some type of blended logo with the Ole Miss script, if we can make it look appropriate — potentially blended at the 50-yard line. We’ll see. Don’t get too upset yet.”
While some are disgruntled with ads coming to the field and potentially jerseys, programs have to do everything they can to find new sources of revenue if they want to be competitive in this new era of college athletics.
"We have to find new revenue streams,” Carter said. “If we’re going to be have our seat the table in the SEC with the big dogs and have our opportunities in the CFP and NCAA Basketball Tournament, we have to do the rev share and have to build revenue.”
