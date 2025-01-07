Ole Miss Rebels to Have 10 Former Players in NFL Playoffs
The Ole Miss Rebels have produced some star-studded talent at the highest level of football, and this year, the Rebels will see 10 former stars take the field for a chance at the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL Playoffs.
The most notable member of the group is wide receiver AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown had a phenomenal year for Philadelphia as he reached his third consecutive 1000-yard season with the team, finishing the season with 67 catches 1,079 yards, and seven touchdown grabs. While this may not have earned him a Pro Bowl auto bid, Brown was named to the first alternate team if any wide receivers were to be ineligible to participate.
Brown will be facing off against second-year NFL wideout Malik Heath of the Green Bay Packers. Heath racked up 10 catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns this season as the Packers fought their way to an 11-6 record in debatably the toughest division in football this season.
Staying in the NFC but moving south to Tampa Bay, guard Royce Newman and the Buccaneers will be taking on the Washington Commanders and former Magnolia Bowl rival Jayden Daniels on Monday night. Newman is listed as the team's second string left guard but did appear in a game for the Bucs earlier this season against Brown and the Eagles.
While Brown, Heath and Newman battle it out on the NFC side of the bracket, the remaining seven Rebels will all be competing for the AFC's bid to the Super Bowl.
Starting in the AFC is Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox who will be taking on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Knox finished the season with 22 catches, 311 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo, also being an extra offensive lineman that led teammate James Cook to the second most rushing touchdowns in the NFL.
Facing Knox on the other side of the ball from him on the Broncos is defensive tackle D.J. Jones who started in every game for Denver this season, recording 42 tackles, a TFL, a sack, a fumble recovery and three passes batted down at the line as he was a key component of the Broncos' stifling defense this year.
The AFC South-winning Houston Texans feature two former Rebels in their starting lineup heading into the opening game of the playoffs, including Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil. The former All-American tackle started every game this season in Houston and earned a 92.2 PFF grade which was the second highest PFF grade for an offensive tackle this season.
Tunsil is joined on the line by Nick Broeker. The second-year guard did not start any games this year for the Texans, but he still saw solid playing time as a rotational piece, appearing in nine games.
Facing off against the two Texans offensive lineman is Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard. The former Rebels DB was featured in 10 games this season where he racked up eight tackles, three pass break ups and a TFL en route to earning the five-seed in the AFC.
While all these former Rebels have tough matchups, none amount to the matchup that Tavius Robinson of the Baltimore Ravens and Mark Robinson of the Pittsburgh Steelers will see this Wild Card Weekend.
Tavius is big part the Ravens' defensive rotation. While he only started seven games, he appeared in all 17. In this time, he racked up 32 total tackles, four TFLs, 3.5 sacks as well as 12 QB rushes this season as the Ravens clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC.
Mark of the Steelers may have not started a game this year but still played an important role as he appeared in all 17 games as a depth piece. In his play time, he recorded six tackles which were all solo, as well as forced two fumbles.
These AFC North foes are set up for what is sure to be another blockbuster game.
All these former Rebels are representing the University of Mississippi, and come February, there is a chance that some of these alums could be holding the coveted Lombardi Trophy.