Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave: Quarterback Austin Simmons 'Unlikely' to Play
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons is unlikely to play on Saturday afternoon against the Tulane Green Wave, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Simmons opened the season as the Rebels' starting signal-caller where he led the program to wins over both Georgia State and Kentucky.
In Week 2 against the Wildcats, Simmons suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him in the fourth quarter where he was ultimately limited in Week 3 against Arkansas.
Ole Miss tossed in Simmons for limited action against the Razorbacks where he re-aggravated his ankle injury.
Lane Kiffin and Co. rolled with Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss against Arkansas as the starting quarterback in Week 3 where he lifted the Rebels to an SEC win in his first start for the program.
“Trinidad’s day didn’t surprise me," Kiffin said after his debut. "Anytime we have gone in the stadium in scrimmages, or his play in the last two games, he’s done a fabulous job. I just think he has the ‘it’ and it’s what brought him here.
"I think as you look around the country, look at a year ago, there’s an SEC team, they lose their quarterback and they’re a completely different team.
"They get him back and they totally change. I said in the off-season, just like any room, d-line, DBs, hey, ‘let’s improve the room overall.’ Spent a lot of time and energy recruiting Trinidad for situations like this. Kyle said he played in more fans today than in his entire career combined. Said a lot about him and he took care of the ball.
"A lot of times, quarterbacks, don’t care their age, when they finally start, No. 1 issue is taking care of the ball and he did a great job at that. And we needed all that today, obviously, with the way that we played defensively.”
Chambliss ended the night with 415 yards of total offense and three scores with the Ole Miss Rebels opening SEC play with 2-0 record.
Ole Miss will roll with Chambliss as the starter against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday afternoon.
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.