What Vanderbilt does Better than Ole Miss and Why it matters

The Ole Miss Rebels are a strong team, but in 2025, there are some areas where the Vanderbilt Commodores were just better.

Ranking within the top three alongside the Rebels, the Commodores have something to prove heading into the 2026 season.

Taking on both Auburn and Georgia in the weekends before Ole Miss, pressure will not be an issue, rather, adapting to how the Rebels play. One thing about Vanderbilt is that when they do something well, they do it extremely well.

Ball Control and Time of Possession

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia breaks the tackle of Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Sam Greene during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Vanderbilt offense is much better at handling the ball in terms of possession and efficiency. The Commodores top the Rebels by a little over a minute in average possession time for the 2025 season, with 31 minutes even.

If Vandy continues on this trajectory, a long drive from the Commodores will leave the Ole Miss Offense on the sidelines. With few possessions, there is a larger margin of error, especially when it comes to the sense of urgency ignited with little to no time on the clock. The more possessions Ole Miss gets on offense, the better, as they thrive with more volume.

Falling into Fumbles

Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Jaylen Mahoney and Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Kane Patterson tackle Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A spot where the Commodores have a better success rate is on fumbles. With only eight total fumbles on the year, they have a 50% success rate of retaining the ball. As for the Rebels, they had 14 separate fumble occasions with a 42% recovery rate.

Fumbles happen; they are part of the game, but what matters most is who picks it up. With the rate of fumbles from the previous season, the first thing the Rebels need to do is keep the ball in their hands; second, they need to get it back when it has fled. If the Rebels can raise their retention above the Commodores’, that is all that matters.

Special Teams Efficiency

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Washington returns an interception during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Commodores are incredibly strong on special teams; most major plays begin there for Vandy. Last season, the Commodores had 24 kick returns compared to Ole Miss’ nine. With an explosive return, the Rebels need to be prepared for a change of momentum at any given moment, especially in returns. In a tight game, this leg up can change the outcome within minutes.



The Rebels have to anticipate the Commodores’ next move and what they have on the field when special teams take the field. The more adjustable and the stronger the special team, the better. Vanderbilt is slightly stronger in rushing, sitting at 5.62 yards per carry, and Ole Miss is 4.9 yards per attempt. That little edge can be a major one up for the Commodores in a tight game.

The Case For Ole Miss

But Ole Miss is still stronger in overall talent, passing explosiveness, depth across all positions, and overall speed. Vanderbilt does not necessarily have to be more talented than the Rebels to win the game; rather, they need to highlight the areas where they are more successful than the Rebels in order to secure another win.

All in all, the Rebels will have to work for their win; they must take into account the Commodores' strengths.

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