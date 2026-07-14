One Returning Ole Miss Starter Faces More Pressure Than Anyone This Season

No player coming back for a senior year in college football will face as much pressure as Ole Miss senior linebacker Suntarine Perkins.

Having shown himself to have a very high level of talent over the first three years of his career at Ole Miss, Perkins will now be counted on to anchor the Ole Miss defense.

With many experienced defenders having graduated, Ole Miss will need their best defensive playmaker.

It should be clear that Perkins has proven himself to be one of the most disruptive defenders in the SEC already.

Over three years at Ole Miss, Perkins has compiled a total of 154 tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, two interceptions, two fumbles recovered, one forced fumble, five pass breakups, and 17 quarterback hurries.

With his breakout second year in 2024, Perkins has shown that he can dominate games with his game-changing playmaking ability.

Senior Year Leadership

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Perkins enters his senior year at Ole Miss, he is not only required to make big stops but to step up as the captain and leader of Pete Golding’s defensive squad.

His versatility makes him one of the most important defenders in the SEC. At Ole Miss, he often plays as a hybrid linebacker, sometimes dropping into coverage or lining up with the d-line and trying to get a sack.

The pressure on Perkins is higher because Ole Miss has made its defense’s reputation off of making negative plays.

With Perkins constantly making negative plays against the quarterback, making life miserable for the offense, the Rebels become an extremely difficult defense to attack in the country. But if opponents can shut down Perkins, then the defense isn’t as intimidating.

Leadership is another aspect that is going to depend entirely on Perkins. Being one of the more seasoned defenders on the team and a senior at that, he will definitely play a crucial role in inspiring his young teammates both on the pitch and off it.

His communication skills, decision-making skills, and leadership will weigh equally with his statistics.

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