Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin Amid Ole Miss Football Exit, LSU Tigers Presser

Finebaum hopped on ESPN to discuss Kiffin's LSU press conference, statement on "not knowing" his salary.

Zack Nagy

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin has been formally introduced as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers after making the move to depart Ole Miss amid a College Football Playoff run.

The decision has taken social media by storm with national analysts weighing in left and right where Kiffin took the podium in Baton Rouge on Monday for his first press conference.

“Obviously, the last 48 hours, in a lot of ways, sucked,” Kiffin said on Monday. “The only way I can describe it, (is that) it sucked for a lot of people. There was no way to possibly do it, in my opinion, any better than we did (from a) timing standpoint, because it’s a bad scheduling system of how it’s set up.

“Eventually, hopefully it gets like the NFL where can’t do that in the season and don’t have to make those decisions.

"But in that, it was very important and very critical. Verge (Ausberry) and his team had a really, really good (NIL) plan, and even talked to some donors that are part of that plan here, to see exactly; How does that work? And there’s a great plan here.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

During his introductory press conference, Kiffin stated that he didn't know his salary - that his major deciding point would ultimately be the NIL pool and resources that each school provided.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum immediately weighed in on the comment during an appearance on Get Up on Tuesday.

“The big picture take is you saw in that clip of Lane Kiffin why so many people despise him, because that was one of the most disingenuous comments I have ever heard,” Finebaum said on Get Up.

“Lane Kiffin with a straight face saying, ‘I don’t know what I’m making. All I care about is the player.’ Everyone knows what he was making. He could get $12 million from Ole Miss, $12 million from Florida, or $12 million from LSU.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“So Lane, you may have conned some of your friends around college football who have been speaking out for you, but it won’t work in the real world. That was really pathetic, what I just heard there.”

Now, with Kiffin formally introduced at LSU, the Ole Miss Rebels have shifted gears with defensive coordinator Pete Golding being elevated to full-time head coach as he looks to lead the program into the postseason and beyond.

