Paul Finebaum on the Florida Gators Job Opening: 'Keep Your Eyes on Lane Kiffin'
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin continues stealing headlines this week with the recent news of Billy Napier being relieved of his duties with the Florida Gators.
On Sunday afternoon, Napier and the Gators parted ways after the administration in Gainesville made the move to let their decision-maker walk after four seasons with the program.
Napier compiled a 22-23 record with Florida, and midway through his fourth season, was let go with all eyes now on the coaching search.
Now, with the Florida Gators job available, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains a name linked to the search.
According to multiple reports, Kiffin in the Gators' "No. 1 priority" as their search begins.
During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Paul Finebaum labeled Kiffin as a name to keep eyes on for the Gators as coaching searches begin with open spots at Florida, Penn State, and Arkansas, among others.
"I think Florida is easily the best choice," Finebaum said. "Florida can win national championships, Greeny. They've done it three times since the 90s. One with Spurrier, two with Urban Meyer. You have to go back to yesteryear for Penn State. Really back to the 80s.
"Penn State is a good job. Florida is better. And keep your eyes on Lane Kiffin for the Florida job."
But Finebaum isn't the only college football analyst that has linked Kiffin to the Florida gig this week.
ESPN college football analyst Pete Thamel believes Kiffin has a "strong candidacy" for the Florida Gators head coaching gig where he broke it down on ESPN's College GameDay podcast.
“I would say this about Lane Kiffin’s candidacy at Florida — I think it’s a very strong candidacy,” Thamel stated. “I think whether it be administratively in the president’s office, or whether it be in the athletics office, Kiffin is a divisive guy. The performance is the performance, but Kiffin constantly instigates brushfires, right? He’s done it for 20 years.
“In fact, he really became an instigator by just hammering when he was at Tennessee. You remember this? There was a famous signing day where he said Meyer broke the rules. Now, Lane has calmed down. He does yoga. But you are never going to be uniformly aligned with Lane Kiffin if you’re an administration, because there is difficulty that comes with him.
“I think Lane’s a great coach and he’s grown and matured from what we’ve seen. I do think it would be fun to see him at Florida because he would bring back that maverick kind of style that brought with his famous quips.”
Kiffin and the No. 8 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Norman in Week 9 with a clash against the Oklahoma Sooners up next on the docket. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
