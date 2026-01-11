Paul Finebaum Reveals Definitive Statement on Trinidad Chambliss Amid Waiver Saga

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been denied his waiver for the 2026 season after the NCAA revealed its decision following the program's College Football Playoff run.

Following the Rebels’ stellar 13-2 season and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, the ruling on Chambliss’ eligibility was finally been handed down from the NCAA.

The All-SEC signal-caller has been denied his request for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

He orchestrated a dynamic Ole Miss offense after logging 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions and another 527 yards and eight scores on the ground with his heroics catapulting the program to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Now, SEC Network's Paul Finebaum weighed in on Chambliss after revealing a statement on Friday afternoon surrounding his status.

“Sadly, it may be over for Trinidad Chambliss,” Finebaum said to open Friday’s show. “Everyone was hoping — expecting perhaps — that the NCAA would do something right. Of course, they didn’t.

"Today, they denied his bid for a sixth year. It will be appealed, according to his attorney, Tom Mars. Whether that will change the NCAA decision or not is not clear, but it doesn’t look good.”

Chambliss' lawyer chimed in on the recent ruling via the NCAA - calling the situation one that's disappointing.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Tom Mars said in a statement. “The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I assume that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA, but that’s their decision to make.

“However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing. Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make.”

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels as the program appeals the ruling for Chambliss amid a chaotic stretch in Oxford.

