Paul Finebaum's Take: Why Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Could Thrive in SEC
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue gearing up for the 2025 season with all eyes on the a new-look roster set to debut at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels are set to square off against multiple elite Southeastern Conference coaches this year with another challenging slate on the docket.
With the SEC continuing to evolve, one analyst believes a talented coach could make a difference in the conference.
SEC Network's Paul Finebaum hopped on First Take on Tuesday where he dove into how Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders could thrive in the Southeastern Conference.
Paul Finebaum's Take: Could He Elevate a Program?
“I think so, and the reason I think so is that he has shown what he can do when he has talent, he has shown an ability to recruit talent to get people to want to come to his program,” said Smith. “In Boulder, Colorado?
"I mean, let’s call it what it is. I mean, last year, when they won their (nine) games and they had a successful season, it was the best season they had since 2016, if I remember correctly. This was a moribund program until he arrived. We all know this, okay.”
“Just imagine if he was in Tuscaloosa? What if, instead of DeBoer, it was him coaching Alabama? What if it was him coaching at Texas A&M, with that oil money, you know, those alumni members contributing to the program and beyond? What if he was coaching at some place like Florida?” Smith wondered. “What if Florida State had gone with him?
"Not to say their coach didn’t do a damn good job, at least a couple of years back, but, my goodness, that’s where he wanted to go. He desperately wanted to go back to Florida State, but they didn’t want him, okay. I know this for a fact because I was on the phone with him when it was all going down. I’m telling you what he wanted.”
“Deion is a change agent,” said Finebaum. “But, I want to mention a school that could have hired Deion very easily. You mentioned Florida State. He interviewed for Arkansas about five or six years ago – Arkansas! They hired somebody else, Sam Pittman. He’s been on the hot seat now for three years. I realize that’s not the glitz and glamour of Alabama.”
“There are a lot of schools that passed on Deion Sanders and, deep down, I bet they and their fanbase regret it,” Finebaum said.
Stephen A. Smith Weighs In:
“I’m not sold on DeBoer. I know he did a great job at Washington but, listen. They miss Nick Saban in Alabama. They miss Nick Saban. Damnit, I miss Nick Saban – now, he does a great, great job for us on ‘College GameDay’. But, my goodness. This man at Alabama? This is Nick Saban, baby,” Smith continued on.
“I’m not going to lie to you. I would not have minded at all if Alabama changed course and they brought somebody like Prime Time to Alabama. That would have been spectacular, and I think it’s something they still should consider down the line, if next year, if this season, is a repeat of last season. That’s just my personal opinion.”
“You know I watch Alabama. You know how I am. And, I’m telling you right now, I was not pleased with DeBoer last year. I was not pleased at all, okay,” said Smith. “They better be better. You don’t defer to anybody. Hell with Georgia, hell with all of them, you understand? You’re Alabama! Stand up and handle your business.
"I’m not saying DeBoer can’t coach. We know he can coach – we know what we did at Washington, we know what he’s done wherever he’s been. But, Alabama? Listen, you’re following Nick Saban. That’s a different standard. That’s a different responsibility. You can either live up to it or you can bounce. It’s that simple.”
