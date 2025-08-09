The Grove Report

Penn State Nittany Lions Transfer, Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Set to Make Impact

Lane Kiffin and Co. will utilize the physical wideout in 2025, gearing up for first season with the Rebels.

Zack Nagy

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to debut a new-look offense in Oxford this season with a myriad of newcomers on the roster.

After attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, Kiffin and Co. have added double-digit newcomers with all eyes on what's to come this fall.

Ole Miss reeled in Penn State Nittany Lions wide reciever Harrison Wallace III in January after the Big Ten star made the move to the Southeastern Conference.

After an impressive 2024 campaign where Wallace led the Nittany Lions' receiving corps, he's eyeing a big year with the Rebels.

The Montgomery (Ala.) native logged 84 catches for the Nittany Lions while hauling in six touchdowns across his four seasons with Penn State.

Wallace is coming off a career-year which saw him rank second for the Nittany Lions in receptions (46) and receiving yards (720).

Aug 31, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Kiffin's fast-paced offense is what intrigued Wallace during the NCAA Transfer Portal process where he quickly bought into what Ole Miss could provide.

“It’s a great offense. Just, during that transfer portal recruiting window, just coming in and seeing how they run the offense and just get their receivers the ball in space just so they can do what they do, it’s just an opportunity you couldn’t pass up on," Wallace said.

Throughout the first two weeks of Fall Camp, Wallace has headlined a receiving corps alongside Cayden Lee, De'Zhaun Stribling and more while he continues etching his name in as a player ready to make a key impact.

Lee – a junior native of Kennesaw (Ga.) – enters his third season with the Rebels and is Ole Miss' top returning receiver from the historic 2024 passing attack that set school records in total yards (6,845), yards per play (7.3), passing yards (4,561) and passing yards per game (350.8).

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) runs for yards after a pass reception against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The veteran wideout hauled in 874 yards and two touchdowns on 57 catches, and ended the season as PFF's top-rated FBS receiver in terms of drop rate with a season grade of 93.2.

Lee played all 13 games and started 12 for the Rebels in 2024, and his 57 receptions last fall finished 16th in Ole Miss single-season history.

Now, all eyes are on the Ole Miss receiving corps with first-year starting quarterback Austin Simmons set to lead the Rebels offense.

