Why Ole Miss' Offensive Line Could Make or Break the Rebels' SEC Title Hopes

​Everybody knows about running back Kewan Lacy and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, but what about the guys blocking for them?

​Ole Miss is fortunately returning three starters that blocked so well for those two stars last year.

The Rebels retained their entire interior offensive line and added two great tackles in the portal. These five guys will be pivotal to the Rebels' offense this year.

Interior linemen

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inside of the Ole Miss line will feature Brycen Sanders at center with Delano Townsend and Patrick Kutas on either side of him at the guard position.

The Rebels rush offense ranked sixth in the SEC last year, averaging 176 yards per game. These three were a huge help with that stat.

Lacy averaged a ridiculous 5.1 yards per carry with a lot of those runs being up the middle.

Sanders, Townsend, and Kutas have a great ability to create huge holes for Lacy and get to the second level.

All Ole Miss fans will remember the electrifying 73-yard touchdown run Lacy had to start the second quarter In last year's VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

Sanders and Townsend were the ones who created that huge hole for the star running back. The play started with them both double-teaming the nose tackle. Townsend then got to the second level and blocked the middle linebacker, who was the last line of defense for the Hurricanes. From there, it was a footrace that went the Rebels' way.

These three will be crucial if the Rebels want to repeat moments like that in big playoff games.

Tackles

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' tackles are a completely different story. Carius Curne is a sophomore transfer from LSU, and Terez Davis transferred prior to the 2025 season, but didn't see much of the field last year.

Curne started in five games as a true freshman for the Tigers and played in eight. He was one of the top tackles in the transfer portal and made the right decision to come to the Sip.

He played both tackle positions last year and would be a great choice to start at left tackle. Chambliss has a great ability to avoid the rush, but it's hard for any quarterback to escape pressure when they don’t know it’s coming.

Curne would protect Chambliss’ blind side well and could establish running lanes on speed options or half-back tosses.

Davis has waited for his turn and will get to show how special he is in 2026. Before he transferred to Mississippi, he was a part of the Maryland Terrapins. He started in two games there and appeared in 10.

He will be very important for the Rebels in pass protection and setting the edge for outside rushing plays.

New offensive coordinator John David Baker has shared that he plans for Ole Miss to be a more run-heavy offense than last year's squad. Baker has the O-line to produce a great rushing attack, and they could be the reason the Rebels are hoisting an SEC championship and a national title trophy.

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