There wasn't much to cheer for on Sunday for Ole Miss fans. The Rebels lost their second game in a row and were subsequently knocked out of playoff contention.

One positive outcome of the loss to Oklahoma was the emergence of freshman EDGE Landon Barnes.

Barnes recorded his first sack in an Ole Miss uniform on Sunday. Hopefully, that sack signals what's to come for the talented young player.

Who is Landon Barnes?

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Samari Reed (81) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels defensive end Landon Barnes (15) in front of safety Elijah Dotson (22) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes stands at 6'3" and weighs 250 pounds. His lengthy frame allows him to outleverage offensive tackles and evade blocks in both the run and pass games.

Barnes has recorded a stat in five games so far this season. Rebel fans may recognize him from his interception of Austin Simmons late in the Missouri game. Even at his young age, he has made a difference in the games he has played.

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A four-star recruit from Duncanville, TX, Barnes was ranked the 116th recruit in the country and the 15th in the mighty state of Texas. He played high-level high school football in 6A Division I. The quality of his high school competition has assuredly helped his transition to Power 4 football as a freshman.

Barnes needs to receive more playing time

Even in his limited role, Barnes has made a name for himself this season. In Ole Miss' remaining three games, coach Pete Golding and his defensive staff need to make a concerted effort to give him more snaps at his EDGE rusher position.

This will be an invaluable experience for Barnes and will show him he is a centerpiece of the future Rebel defense. His high school and college tape do not lie, he could be an absolute stud in the future. Preparation for that role should begin now.

Another Ole Miss EDGE: Suntarine Perkins played a great deal of defensive snaps as a freshman. Now, in his senior year, Perkins leads the Rebel defense. He is the Chucky Mullins Award recipient, meaning that he embodies courage, leadership, perseverance, and determination.

Barnes has shown he is a playmaker so far this season and is receiving significant playing time as an 18-year-old freshman, which will help him build confidence in both his playing and leadership abilities.

With this weekend's matchup against FCS opponent Wofford, it's a great time for Barnes to get an extended role. If he impresses, he has two games against Power Four opponents left this season to get high-level experience.

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