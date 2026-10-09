Pete Golding Must Fix the Way Ole Miss Responds When Games Turn Ugly

Ole Miss faces a crucial test at Vanderbilt tomorrow in Nashville, marking the teams first action in two weeks. How the Rebels respond against the Commodores will undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of the season.

One aspect where Ole Miss has to improve is how the team responds to deficits and a loss of momentum. So far the Rebels sit at 3-1 this season, with that loss being to Florida in a blowout 52-28.

But that contest in Gainesville wasn't a case of a lead that slipped away, rather a team that got punched in the mouth and simply took too long to respond. With the rest of the season ahead, and two weeks to revaluate, how will Pete Golding & Co. handle those types of situations going forward?

Rapid Response

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding reacts toward a referee during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss had chances to recover at Florida. The problem was how quickly the next breakdown erased any meaningful progress.

The Rebels opened the half with an 80-yard touchdown drive and two-point conversion to cut the Gators' lead to 17-14. Ole Miss responded, then immediately stepped backwards again. Florida returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards and would blitz down the field and score in just four plays, capped off with a 45-yard touchdown run.

Again, the Rebels responded, this time with a 14-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to cut the lead again, this time to 24-21. And on the kickoff? Florida returned it 71 yards to the Ole Miss 26 yard line and would score in just three plays.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss would surrender a fumble on the next drive, and the Gators would score again, pushing the lead to 38-21. Even with the offense mounting a 76-yard touchdown drive, the defense simply couldn't get off the field and stop Florida. Every time Ole Miss scored, the Gators had an answer.

That cannot continue through the rest of the season. While the Rebels have an offense that can compete with anybody in the country, the defense has to provide equal levels of play, and if they don't, the consequences are substantial. Ole Miss would surrender 52 points by the end of the game, the most the team has allowed since 2001, in a 58-56 loss to Arkansas in multiple overtimes.

The burden falls to Pete Golding and the coaching staff to make meaningful defensive adjustments to get the Rebels back on track. The talent is there, but the execution has not been. This point in the season marks the point of no return, and Ole Miss is looking to head down that path with no regrets.

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