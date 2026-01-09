Pete Golding Reveals Definitive Statement on Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss took America by storm across his first season with the Rebels after making the jump from Division II to the Southeastern Conference.

The All-SEC signal-caller's heroics remained the storyline of the College Football Playoff for Ole Miss after lifting the Rebels to back-to-back wins over Tulane and Georgia - ultimately leading the program to a semifinals berth amid a historic season.

After taking over for Austin Simmons in Week 2, he orchestrated a dynamic Ole Miss offense after logging 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions and another 527 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Now, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has taken the time to praise his quarterback following the program's Fiesta Bowl loss to Miami.

Pete Golding's Take: Soft Spot for Chambliss

"I’ve had a soft spot in my heart for him since he got here, because he’s a D-II boy. I said from the very beginning, for a guy like that to come with one year into the SEC with an offense that was already in place, with a guy that had already signed to be the franchise guy, it just showed his confidence in himself.

"I said a lot of this to a lot of different people: When he first got here, you didn’t even hear him. You just saw him. You saw him with his head down, working his ass off. Then you start seeing people start gravitating to him, and they wanted to be around him, because he works his butt off and he’s a good teammate. He celebrated with Austin [Simmons] at scrimmages when he would throw good balls. You wanted to be around him because of who he was.

"Then at fall camp, the one defense goes against the two offense. When he was running with the twos, we couldn’t stop his ass. I knew if something was going to happen to Austin, that we were in pretty good hands.

"No, it’s just awesome to see good things happen to good people. For him to take a chance to come here, with a guy in place and for it to work out the way it did for him, I couldn’t be happier. He’s kind of set a precedent here within one year. It’s going to be pretty hard to match.

